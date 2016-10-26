Denver gives Osweiler rude welcome in 27-9 win over Houston

Denver (AP) — Denver ruined Brock Osweiler’s homecoming on Monday night, incessantly hurrying, hitting and harassing their former teammate in a 27-9 win over his Houston Texans.

Coach Gary Kubiak returned to the sideline following his second health scare in three years, and he liked what he saw as C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker energized Denver’s sputtering ground game, both running for a touchdown.

Anderson gained 107 yards on 16 carries and Booker had 83 on 17 hand-offs.

Trevor Siemian, Peyton Manning’s surprise successor as Denver quarterback, outplayed Osweiler, who was groomed to be the Broncos’ next QB but instead bolted to Houston in free agency, famously declaring the Texans gave him the better chance to be successful.

Osweiler spent the game quickly getting rid of the ball, constantly overthrowing DeAndre Hopkins in double coverage and otherwise running from Von Miller & Co.

Osweiler completed just 22 of 41 pass attempts for 131 yards with no TDs. Siemian went 14 of 25 for 157 yards and a TD.

Osweiler also fumbled at his own 25-yard line. The ball was scooped up by Chris Harris Jr. on the first play of the fourth quarter and led to Brandon McManus’ field goal that made it 24-9, all but snuffing out Houston’s hopes of a comeback.

When it was over, Osweiler hugged Emmanuel Sanders and then Siemian at midfield.

“He’s into the game on every snap,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s got good poise, tough environment. We all have to do better. Everyone has got to do better.”