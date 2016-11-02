Cutler, Howard lead Bears to 20-10 win over Vikings

Chicago (AP) — Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler returned from a long injury absence to lead the Bears to an upset 20-10 win against Minnesota on Monday.

Cutler, who missed five weeks with a thumb sprain, threw for 252 yards and a touchdown while rookie Jordan Howard ran for a career-high 153 yards and a TD.

The Bears (2-6) sacked Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford five times while handing the NFC North-leading Vikings (5-2) their second straight loss after a strong start to the season.

Cutler had not played since he exited against Philadelphia in the second game of the season. But with his future up in the air after coach John Fox wavered in his commitment to him as the starter, he made a triumphant return.

Cutler completed 20 of 31 pass attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to Alshon Jeffery early in the third quarter that made it 20-3. Whether he did enough to convince his doubters is moot because the alternative Bears QB, Brian Hoyer, broke an arm last week at Green Bay.

Howard had a 69-yard run, the longest for Chicago in seven years. Zach Miller added 88 yards receiving as the Bears stopped a three-game losing sequence.

Bradford, playing behind a porous offensive line, had another rough game after getting sacked six times the previous week against Philadelphia. He was 23 of 37 for 228 yards.

Matt Asiata ran for 42 yards with Jerick McKinnon sidelined by an ankle injury.

With a sparse and quiet crowd looking on, the Bears led 13-3 at halftime. It could have been a bigger lead but Chicago had to settle for field goals on its first two trips inside the 20.

The Vikings drove to the Bears’ 2 in the final minute of the half. But Akiem Hicks hit Bradford for a 10-yard sack on third down, leading to a 30-yard field goal by Blair Walsh.