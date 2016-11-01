Cowboys down Eagles in overtime to win 6th straight game

Arlington, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten in overtime, giving the Cowboys their sixth straight win with a 29-23 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Oakland also won in overtime, escaping with a win against Tampa Bay despite a record number of penalties. Overtime could not separate Washington and Cincinnati, who played a draw at London’s Wembley Stadium; the second NFL draw in seven days.

Prescott rallied the Cowboys from a ten-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a late tying touchdown pass to Dez Bryant and Dallas (6-1) completed a win that opened a two-game lead atop the NFC East division.

Prescott recovered from a shaky start, completing 19 of 39 attempted passes for 287 yards with two scores and an end zone interception that cost the Cowboys points late in the first half.

He got the better of another up-and-coming quarterback in Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, who had an efficient performance but couldn’t move Philadelphia (4-3) late in regulation with the game tied. The Eagles never got the ball in overtime after Prescott led the 75-yard scoring drive.

Oakland’s Derek Carr threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 1:45 remaining in overtime to cap a 30-24 win against Tampa Bay.

Carr threw for a franchise-record 513 yards, completing 40 of 59 passes without an interception, and the Raiders overcame an NFL-record 23 penalties for 200 yards.

Carr threw a touchdown pass to Mychal Rivera with 1:38 remaining to tie the game, and Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski missed a 50-yard field goal attempt as regulation time expired.

Janikowski misfired again from 52 yards on Oakland’s first possession of the extra period.

Washington and Cincinnati drew 27-27, providing the rarity of two NFL draws back-to-back, following the tie between Seattle and Arizona the previous weekend.

The last time there was even two draws in an entire season was in 1997.

The sold-out crowd of 84,000 at Wembley Stadium left deflated and even puzzled as the regulation-time shootout turned into an overtime comedy of errors.

Washington (4-3-1) appeared to have the game won with 2:13 left in overtime, but Dustin Hopkins hooked his 34-yard field goal attempt wide left.

The Redskins got the ball back with 1:11 remaining when Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton fumbled at the Bengals 47-yard line. Washington QB Kirk Cousins couldn’t connect downfield and tossed his final desperate pass tamely into the sideline to preserve the draw.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu with 31 seconds remaining, rallying the Falcons to a 33-32 win against Green Bay.

The Falcons (5-3) drove 75 yards for the winning score after Aaron Rodgers put the Packers (4-3) ahead with his fourth TD pass of the game.

Sanu caught five passes for 50 yards on the final possession, the last a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone.

He finished with nine catches for 84 yards, both season highs in his first season with the Falcons. Ryan was 28 of 35 for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodgers threw for 246 yards, teaming up with a bunch of unknown receivers as the injury-hit Packers played without six regular starters.

Denver’s defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was taken to a hospital after getting knocked down during Brady Roby’s 51-yard touchdown return in the second quarter, and the Broncos downed San Diego 27-19.

San Diego running back Melvin Gordon was blocked into Phillips, who was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field. The Broncos said Phillips was alert and had movement in his arms and legs when he arrived at the hospital.

The Broncos (6-2) intercepted Chargers QB Phillip Rivers twice in the second half. They only turned one of those takeaways into points, however, and that allowed San Diego (3-5) to stay in it until the end, forcing Denver to make two goal-line stands in the closing minutes.

New Orleans’ Drew Brees passed for 265 yards and a touchdown and scored on a quarterback keeper to lead the Saints over Seattle 25-20.

The victory wasn’t assured until New Orleans’ much-maligned defense, ranked 29th, came up with a stop on Seattle’s final drive. Russell Wilson took the Seahawks (4-2-1) to the New Orleans 10, where on one final play he lofted a pass toward the corner of the end zone. Jermaine Kearse caught the ball, but landed out of bounds.

Wilson finished with 253 yards passing and was intercepted once — a play that set up the Saints’ first TD on Brees’ dive over a pile of players. Brees’ lone touchdown pass went to Brandin Cooks, giving the Saints the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.

New England quarterback Tom Brady asserted his on-field ownership of Buffalo again, matching an NFL record in beating them for the 26th time as the Patriots defeated the Bills 41-25.

Carolina’s Jonathan Stewart ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers won 30-20 against Arizona.

Kansas City’s Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes in relief of the injured Alex Smith and the Chiefs beat Indianapolis 30-14.

Houston’s Brock Osweiler shrugged off his disappointing start with his new team and threw for 186 yards and a touchdown to lead the Texans past Detroit 20-13.

New York’s Matt Forte ran for 82 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, helping the Jets rally for a 31-28 win at Cleveland.