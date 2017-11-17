Cooney comes good at Bangpra

The Bunker Boys Golf Society

Monday, Nov. 6, Plutaluang (North & West) – Stableford

1st Geoff Parker (16) 39pts

2nd Phil Moore (17) 33pts

3rd Alan Sullivan (14) 32pts

4th Eddie Kelly (20) 30pts

Near Pins: Geoff Cox, Eddie Kelly, Phil Moore, Neil Carter.

Sometimes the popularity of a course is reflected in the number of players turning up to play. So it was today at the Thai Navy course where eleven fewer than Friday fronted up – it seems that the coarse buffalo grass is not to everyone’s liking although the layout itself is fine. For today’s round, the fairways could have been cut a little better and possibly because of recent rain the rough had grown a bit too high.

Sometimes it’s too easy to blame the course for poor scores; certainly Geoff Parker seemed unaffected by the conditions and registered a very good score of thirty-nine points to take the honors. Second went to a visitor from the Emerald Isle, Phil Moore, a full six strokes back on thirty-three. Alan Sullivan took third with thirty-two and another bandit from Ireland, Eddie Kelly, on a twenty handicap no less took fourth.

Both the Gaels took a near pin as well with Geoff Cox and Neil Carter taking one each.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, Treasure Hill – Stableford

1st Keith Norman (13) 34pts

2nd Colin Greig (7) 34pts

3rd Dave Gow ((17) 33pts

4th Jimmy Carr (17) 32pts

Near Pins: Keith Norman, Colin Greig, John Hughes.

Eighteen golfers took up the challenge at the popular Treasure Hill Course today, no doubt there were a few comments about the number of trees on fairways, but nobody could complain about the condition of the course or the weather, which was overcast but pleasantly mild with no rain.

Many find this a difficult course on which to compile a decent score with very few easy holes and a course where wayward play is punished severely. Today was no exception with scoring modest at best.

Keith Norman who has been lurking in the background for the past week jumped up to take first place on count-back from Colin Greig, both with thirty-four points. Dave Gow, showing recent good form was no flash in the pan, took third a stroke further back, while the wily South African Jimmy Carr took fourth with thirty-two.

John Hughes managed to get his name in the winners’ circle with a near pin as well as Colin Greig and Keith Norman.

Friday, Nov. 10, Bangpra – Stableford

1st Gerry Cooney (19) net 73

2nd Phil Moore (17) net 73

3rd Les Hall (25) net 74

4th Neil Carter (11) net 74

Near Pins: Colin Greig, Neil Cater (2), Richard Baldotto

A reasonable field of nineteen fronted up for the first medal round of the month at the always popular Bangpra course. This is a layout that is always in pristine condition and very popular with most golfers, today was a bit of a different storey.

The greens were remarkably slow for this course despite looking slick and most had trouble putting, even some of our best putters struggled with the speed. The bunkers were even more of a problem, in need of some serious maintenance. Dog and monkey imprints were everywhere, footprints were numerous, and clearly, this is a problem that a good raking would fix in an instant.

Despite these problems, the course is a joy to play and a good time was had by all. Some very good scores were returned, none better than Gerry Cooney who took the honors on the day with a net seventy-three and winning on count-back from Phil Moore with a superior back nine. Third went to Les Hall a stroke further back, also on count-back from Neil Carter on the same score. The usual suspects took the near pins with Neil taking two, Colin Greig one and Richard Baldotto the fourth.