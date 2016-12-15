Color him pink: Report says Watson to use Volvik golf ball

Seoul, South Korea (AP) — Bubba Watson might be adding a pink golf ball to go with his pink driver — and a green ball for the Masters.

The JoongAng Daily in South Korea is reporting that Watson has agreed to a deal to use the Volvik golf ball starting next month. The Korean ball manufacturer mainly has been used on the LPGA Tour and is best known for golf balls it produces in a variety of colors. And that might be the perfect fit for the two-time Masters champion.

Watson for years has used a driver with a pink shaft and pink club head. He also wears different colored golf gloves. Shin Dong-hwan, president of Volvik USA, told the newspaper that Watson suggested using a pink golf ball for the final round of tournaments — and maybe even a green ball at the Masters.

Watson’s agent, Jens Beck, called the report “unsubstantiated rumors” and declined further comment. Watson’s deal with Titleist expires at the end of this year.

The JoongAng Daily said Volvik planned to announce the deal next week. According to the newspaper, the five-year agreement is worth about $1.2 million a year, plus stock options and a signing bonus.