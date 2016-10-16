Cibulkova beats Suarez Navarro, plays Golubic in Linz final

Linz, Austria (AP) — Dominika Cibulkova reached her sixth final of the season by defeating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-4, 6-3 at the Generali Ladies on Saturday.

The 10th-ranked Slovak will play Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in Sunday’s final.

Golubic advanced after third-seeded Madison Keys pulled out of the event hours before their semifinal. Tournament organizers said the seventh-ranked American had a cold.

On Friday, the 62nd-ranked Golubic won her quarterfinal against top-seeded Garbine Muguruza after the French Open champion sprained her left ankle and retired at 4-4 in the final set.

Enjoying the most successful season of her career, Cibulkova won titles in Katowice in April and Eastbourne in June, and reached three more finals. She is ninth in the race to the season-ending WTA Finals, with two of the eight spots still open.

Cibulkova has not played before against Golubic, who will appear in her second career final after winning on home soil in Gstaad in July.

Cibulkova won the first seven points and took a 2-0 lead against the 12th-ranked Suarez Navarro, but neither player managed to hold serve for the rest of the opening set.

Suarez Navarro, who was playing in her fourth semifinal of the season, used a break to go 2-1 up in the second before losing four games in a row. Cibulkova missed three match points before closing out the win as Suarez Navarro hit a forehand wide.