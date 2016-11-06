Chelsea rout Everton to go top, Man City held again

London (AP) — Sixteen goals scored without reply. Five successive wins. And now top of the English Premier League. Chelsea are a club transformed under Antonio Conte.

Eden Hazard scored twice in a 5-0 demolition of Everton on Saturday that demonstrated the attacking might that is capable of propelling Chelsea to the title.

And the ruthless display came against an Everton side who boasted the league’s second-best defensive record before heading to west London, and earned a 1-1 draw at Manchester City a month ago.

City headed into the game against Middlesbrough in top place but stumbled to a 1-1 draw to leave Pep Guardiola’s side with one win in five.

Here is a look at Saturday’s action:

CHELSEA 5, EVERTON 0

Eden Hazard epitomizes the revival of the team that was hovering above the relegation zone a year ago in the closing weeks of Jose Mourinho’s second spell in charge.

Hazard has already eclipsed last season’s five-goal haul in the league by taking his tally to seven against Everton. The Belgium winger cut in from the left before netting the opener in the 19th minute and Chelsea scored again within 25 seconds of the restart. Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez combined to set up Marcos Alonso, who struck through goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg’s legs for his first Chelsea goal.

Diego Costa grabbed Chelsea’s third before halftime after Nemanja Matic was left unmarked to head a corner into the path of the striker.

The pick of the goals came 10 minutes after the break, with a move started and completed by Hazard after a one-two with Victor Moses. Hazard weaved into the penalty area before striking past Stekelenburg.

Costa was the creator of the fifth, winning the ball around the halfway line and darting down the field unchallenged before passing to Hazard. Although Hazard was denied a hat trick by Stekelenburg, Pedro was on hand to tap into the empty net.

Everton, who remain sixth, didn’t even manage a shot on target. Chelsea’s stay at the top could be short-lived if Arsenal beat Tottenham on Sunday.

MANCHESTER CITY 1, MIDDLESBROUGH 1

Sergio Aguero scored his 150th goal for City before halftime but the hosts were made to pay for failing to kill off the game. Four days after stunning Barcelona 3-1, City conceded in stoppage time to 14th-place Middlesbrough when Marten de Roon planted a header past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

“We created enough chances, we attacked really well and we controlled the counterattacks but when you arrive in the last minutes just 1-0, everything can happen,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “If we talk about the performance after a demanding game last Tuesday, how we started, moving the ball right and left, maybe in the last minutes the team can be tired.”

City have drawn three of their last five league games, lost one, and won only once.

BOURNEMOUTH 1, SUNDERLAND 2

After 11 games, Sunderland finally have a win in the league under David Moyes but the north-east side remain bottom.

“I’d nearly forgotten what it felt like to smile,” Moyes said.

Striker Victor Anichebe scored his first goal in 18 months to wipe out Dan Gosling’s opener. Sunderland were reduced to 10 men with half an hour remaining when Steven Pienaar received a second booking for a challenge on Junior Stanislas. But Anichebe earned a penalty after being fouled by Adam Smith and Jermain Defoe converted from the spot.

“We’ve had a couple of games recently when things haven’t gone for us,” Moyes said. “Sometimes you need a bit of fortune.”

BURNLEY 3, CRYSTAL PALACE 3

Burnley raced into a 2-0 lead through Sam Vokes and Berg Gudmundsson but threw away the advantage after Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke drew the London club level.

Ashley Barnes, however, produced Burnley’s winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. As the promoted side climbed into the top half of the standings into ninth place, Palace dropped to 15th with a fourth successive loss.

WEST HAM 1, STOKE 1

West Ham continued their unstable start to life at the Olympic Stadium, although there was none of the crowd disorder that has marred recent games.

Slaven Bilic’s side looked to be on their way to victory when Michail Antonio’s header was deflected into his own net by Stoke’s Glenn Whelan in the 65th minute.

But a goalkeeping error allowed Stoke back into the game 10 minutes later. Adrian came needlessly charging off his line, allowing Jonathan Walters to center for Bojan Krkic to volley into an empty net.