Cardinals capitalize on 49ers mistakes to win 33-21

Santa Clara, California (AP) — Arizona’s Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes to Larry Fitzgerald in his first start in two years as the Cardinals capitalized on San Francisco mistakes and recorded a 33-21 road win on Thursday.

The Cardinals (2-3) got 17 points off three turnovers by the 49ers (1-4) — two interceptions by San Francisco quarterback Blaine Gabbert and a fumbled kickoff return by Chris Davis — and also had one drive extended by a running-into-the-kicker penalty.

Those three scoring drives totaled just 41 yards, but proved to be enough to beat the sloppy 49ers as the Cardinals survived a week without concussed starting quarterback Carson Palmer.

Palmer’s replacement Stanton didn’t produce much, going 11 for 27 for 124 yards but he and the rest of the offense didn’t turn the ball over and got 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns from David Johnson to get the win.

Calais Campbell’s interception of a deflected pass set up Arizona’s first score on a 21-yard pass from Stanton to Fitzgerald late in the second quarter. Davis’ fumble of the second-half kickoff then set up Johnson’s 4-yard run that put Arizona up for good.

Stanton then led his only long scoring drive of the night capped by a 29-yard pass to Fitzgerald to make it 21-7 and Marcus Cooper’s interception off Gabbert set up a 36-yard field goal by Chandler Catanzaro.