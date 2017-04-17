Bulls upset Celtics while Warriors beat Trail Blazers

Boston (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds as the Chicago Bulls outlasted Boston 106-102 in Game 1 on Sunday on an emotional night for grieving Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

Playing a day after 22-year-old sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident in their home state of Washington, Thomas led the top-seeded Celtics with 33 points.

Celtics fans rallied behind Thomas, showering him with a deafening cheer when he was introduced.

Butler scored 23 points in the second half. Bobby Portis finished with 19 for the Bulls.

Al Horford had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Boston.

Game 2 in the first-round series is Tuesday night in Boston.

WARRIORS 121, TRAIL BLAZERS 109

OAKLAND, California — Kevin Durant had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his Golden State playoff debut wjile Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Warriors withstood a sensational day by Portland duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard in Game 1.

McCollum scored a playoff career-best 41 points and Lillard had 34 but the Warriors made the crucial big plays on both ends down the stretch with Portland playing without injured center Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond Green contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five blocked shots to help last season’s second-place team take the first step in what it is counting on to be a championship run.

Durant shot 12 for 20, showing no issues with a recent left knee injury that sidelined him 19 games before he returned for the final three regular-season contests with the NBA-best Warriors.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

WIZARDS 114, HAWKS 107

WASHINGTON — John Wall scored a playoff career-high 32 points and Markieff Morris added 21 in his NBA postseason debut to help Washington beat Atlanta in Game 1.

Wall scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 14 assists. Bradley Beal had 22 points, and the Wizards got enough from their top players to offset 25 points from Atlanta’s Dennis Schroder and 19 from Paul Millsap. Dwight Howard had 14 rebounds but just seven points.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Washington.