Britain’s Asher-Smith, Hughes win 100-meter golds at Euros

Berlin (AP) — British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes won the 100-meter sprints at the European Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Dina Asher-Smith won the women’s race in a British record 10.85 seconds, beating home favorite Gina Lueckenkemper (10.98) and defending champion Dafne Schippers (10.99).

Hughes ran a championship record 9.95 in the men’s 100, edging compatriot Reece Prescod by one hundredth of a second. Jak Ali Harvey of Turkey was third.

Morhad Amdouni of France won the men’s 10,000, while Wojciech Nowicki and Michal Haratyk won gold for Poland in the hammer throw and shot put, respectively.

Earlier on the first day of finals in Berlin, Maryan Zakalnytskyy of Ukraine won the men’s 50-kilometer race walk, and world champion Ines Henriques of Portugal won the women’s event.