Brady win homecoming to San Francisco

Santa Clara, California (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns as the New England Patriots beat San Francisco 30-17 in the NFL on Sunday.

Brady tied Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the second-most wins (199) by a quarterback in NFL history. With his next win, Brady will match Peyton Manning for the top spot.

Back home in the Bay Area playing on San Francisco’s home field for the first time, facing the team he cheered as a boy, Brady ended the game by throwing a football into the stands behind one end zone and hustling off to see all of his supporters.

“It was very cool. It doesn’t get any better than that. To have the first chance to ever do that was very special,” Brady said . “I felt it in pregame warmup and it carried right to the last play of the game. It was pretty great.

“They have a great organization, they always have. They inspired a lot of kids here in the Bay Area in my time growing up, and I was one of them.”

Brady found Danny Amendola for a 5-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter then later hit Malcolm Mitchell on a 56-yard score for his fourth TD pass.

Brady also threw short touchdown passes to Julian Edelman and James White on his first two possessions and completed 24 of 40 passes for the AFC East-leading Patriots (8-2).

Kirk Cousins went deep late and often, throwing for 375 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Washington Redskins past the free-falling Green Bay Packers 42-24.

Cousins and the Redskins (6-3-1) have won six of their past eight games going into a showdown with the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. The Packers (4-6) have lost four consecutive games, allowing 30 or more points in all of those defeats.

“We’re feeling good, but at the same time it’s a short week and we’re playing one of the best teams in the NFL on Thursday,” Cousins said.

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, two to Dez Bryant, in the first game with Tony Romo as his backup, as the Cowboys set a franchise regular-season record with their ninth straight win, beating the Baltimore Ravens 27-17.

The Cowboys (9-1) punted on their first four possessions — a first this season — against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. But Prescott completed 14 of 15 in the second half and led consecutive drives of 92 and 88 yards after halftime to break a 10-10 tie. Both drives ended with TD passes to Bryant.

“Like I said before, the guy’s amazing,” said Bryant, who had six catches for 80 yards in his first two-score game since his All-Pro season of 2014.

“We’re going to follow that guy. We’re going to continue to keep following that guy. The way that he adjusts and the way he handles his business, it says a lot about him.”

Russell Wilson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Doug Baldwin as the Seattle Seahawks rolled past the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15.

Wilson became the first quarterback in franchise history to catch a touchdown, a perfect end-around pass from Baldwin to Seattle’s athletic QB as he ran down the left sideline and dove into the end zone to give the Seahawks (6-2-1) a 23-7 lead.

“I don’t know who is playing better than him right now,” Baldwin said of Wilson. “He’s the best player in the league right now, by far.”

DeVante Parker caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill with 36 seconds to play as the Miami Dolphins rallied for two late scores to spoil Jared Goff’s NFL debut with a 14-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tannehill passed for 172 yards in the fifth straight victory for the Dolphins (6-4), who were dominated by the Rams’ defense until their final two drives on a rainy day at the Coliseum. Miami barely kept alive its longest winning streak since 2008.

Le’Veon Bell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run long after time expired in the first half as the Pittsburgh Steelers had eight sacks to snap a four-game losing streak with a 24-9 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns.

Eli Manning threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Sterling Shepard in the third quarter as the New York Giants rallied for their fifth straight win, 22-16 against the Chicago Bears.

Andrew Luck led the Indianapolis Colts to a 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans while the Detroit Lions beat Jacksonville 26-19.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-24, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 19-17 and the Buffalo Bills edged the Cincinnati Bengals 16-12.