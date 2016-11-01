Bradley still seeking 1st win as Swansea lose at Stoke

Stoke, England (AP) — Stoke striker Wilfried Bony scored twice against his former club in a 3-1 victory over Swansea in the English Premier League on Monday, leaving American coach Bob Bradley still seeking his first win in charge of the Welsh club.

Bony put the hosts ahead after only three minutes before Wayne Routledge equalized for the Swans five minutes later.

Stoke went back in front 10 minutes after the interval with an own-goal by Alfie Mawson, and Bony headed in a third goal to put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd. It was the third straight league win for Mark Hughes’ team.

Bradley lost 3-2 at Arsenal in his first game with Swansea and drew 0-0 at home to Watford in the second.

Stoke moved up to 12th while Swansea stayed in the relegation zone, five points from safety.

Bony hadn’t scored since December last year but grabbed two against Swansea, both set up by Joe Allen, who had been heavily linked with the Swans before Stoke swooped this summer.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s near-post corner was nodded into the air by Neil Taylor and Allen reached it, knocking the ball into the six-yard box with his left foot to leave Bony the simplest of finishes to get off the mark.

Bradley saw an equalizer from his team’s first attack. The recalled Fernando Llorente held the ball up for Gylfi Sigurdsson and he lifted a cross into Routledge, who headed in the equalizer.

Stoke’s Charlie Adam struck either post with left-footed attempts before Marko Arnautovic was frustrated by the woodwork after collecting Allen’s pass and shifting to the side of Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, with a narrowing angle working against the Austrian as he fired against the post.

Stoke would take the lead again not long after, although it came via a Swansea player.

Glenn Whelan’s superb pass was latched upon by substitute Ramadan Sobhi and he fired toward the far post, with Mawson’s intervention only diverting it past Fabianski.

A third Stoke goal arrived 17 minutes from time as the Allen-and-Bony connection worked again. The Welsh international fired into Fabianski and, when the ball came back to Allen, he flicked to Bony to head home.

Swansea felt aggrieved when Routledge was denied a penalty.

Referee Michael Oliver motioned toward the spot as he was pulled down by Erik Pieters but, after consultation with his assistant, he gave a free kick outside the area, with replays showing contact occurred in the box.