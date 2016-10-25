Blown OT field goals create rare tie in Seahawks-Cardinals

Glendale, Arizona (AP) — Seattle and Arizona both missed simple field goals in overtime and Sunday’s game ended 6-6 — the first tie for the Seahawks since they entered the NFL in 1976.

Arizona kicker Chandler Catanzaro hit an upright with his attempt from just 24 yards, and Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka had a chance with seven seconds left from 27 yards but shanked it to the left.

Among other key results, Philadelphia handed Minnesota its first loss of the season, Miami’s Jay Ajayi passed 200 yards rushing for the second straight game as the Dolphins edged Buffalo, and New England won against a Pittsburgh team missing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Arizona dominated statistically and looked like taking a deserved win when Carson Palmer’s 40-yard pass to J.J. Nelson set up Catanzaro’s short kick which he missed. Catanzaro converted two much longer field goals earlier in the game, but did have another attempt blocked in a stunning play by Bobby Wagner, who hurdled the long snapper.

The Seahawks took over and Russell Wilson completed passes of 31 yards to Jermaine Kearse and 27 yards to Doug Baldwin to give Houschka his failed attempt.

Philadelphia’s Josh Huff returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown as the Eagles beat Minnesota 21-10.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford returned to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade eight days before the season opener paved the way for Carson Wentz to start. Bradford was 7-7 in his only season with the Eagles and won his first four starts for the Vikings.

But the Eagles pressured and harassed their former quarterback all game, sacked him six times, and forced his first three turnovers this season.

Miami’s Jay Ajayi tied an NFL record by surpassing 200 yards back-to-back, toting up 214 yards in 29 carries.

He scored on a 4-yard run, and busted a 53-yarder when the Dolphins were pinned at their 3-yard line and trailing in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins (3-4) used an extra lineman much of the time to clear big holes for Ajayi, who tied the NFL record for consecutive 200-yard games held by O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.

Miami overcame an 11-point deficit with 16 minutes left to end a four-game winning streak by the Bills (4-3).

New England’s LeGarrette Blount ran for 127 yards and two scores as the Patriots beat Pittsburgh 27-16 while the Steelers quarterback watched on from the sidelines after knee surgery.

Tom Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. New England has won every game since he returned from the ‘Deflategate’ suspension.

San Diego’s Josh Lambo kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime to give the Chargers a 33-30 win at Atlanta, having trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.

The Chargers (3-4) trailed 27-10 in the second quarter. They had lost 11 of their past 12 road games.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman made an interception to set up Lambo’s tying 33-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Perryman’s fourth-and-1 stop on running back Devonta Freeman gave San Diego the ball at Atlanta’s 43 for the Chargers’ winning drive.

Kansas City’s Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes in another efficient outing, leading the Chiefs past New Orleans 27-21.

Daniel Sorensen returned an interception of Drew Brees for another touchdown.

A Saints touchdown with 2:33 left made it 24-21 but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds. Kansas City added a field goal, and the Saints could do nothing in the final 28 seconds.

Oakland’s Latavius Murray scored twice in his return from turf toe to help the Raiders defeat Jacksonville 33-16.

Murray, who missed the past two games, finished with 59 yards on 18 carries as the Raiders improved to 4-0 on the road. Five wins from the first seven games is their best return since 2001.

It was a satisfying victory for coach Jack Del Rio against his former team.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown pass to Anquan Boldin with 16 seconds left to lift the Lions over Washington 20-17.

The New York Giants capitalized on four interceptions of Case Keenum and beat the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 in the first NFL game played at a sold-out and raucous Twickenham, the home of English rugby.

Cincinnati’s A.J. Green made a one-handed catch in the middle of an end zone scrum to highlight a day full of big plays by the Bengals, who defeated state rival Cleveland 31-17.

Indianapolis made it ten straight wins against AFC South rival Tennessee as Andrew Luck threw a touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with 1:55 left to put the Colts ahead to stay and win 34-26.

New York’s Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced an injured Geno Smith and led the Jets on three scoring drives, and a rejuvenated defense came up with two rare interceptions in a 24-16 victory over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston threw three touchdown passes and Jacquizz Rodgers ran for 154 yards as the Buccaneers beat San Francisco 34-17.