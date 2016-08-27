Bayern thrash Bremen 6-0 in Bundesliga opener

Frankfurt, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich kicked off the Bundesliga season in spectacular fashion on Friday, thrashing Werder Bremen 6-0 with three goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge saw Bayern dominate from the opening whistle as they bids for an unprecedented fifth straight title.

Xabi Alonso scored the first goal of the 54th Bundesliga season by firing in a volley in the ninth minute. Captain Philipp Lahm and Franck Ribery added the other goals for Bayern, who also struck the post twice.

Bremen have now conceded 32 goals in their last six matches in Munich. It was the biggest win by a defending champion to start the season.

Ancelotti has replaced Pep Guardiola, who left Munich after three seasons to move to Manchester City.

“Honestly, I didn’t change very much, this is a very strong team,” Ancelotti said after the match.

The match began with a minute of silence for the victims of the Italian earthquake.

Right from kickoff, Bayern took control and Alonso drove home Bremen’s clearance. Lewandowski scored his first in the 13th with an angled shot after being sent through by Ribery.

“We started very strongly, we scored the early goals and we controlled the match,” Ancelotti said. “All is well.”

Lewandowski, who topped the Bundesliga with 30 goals last season, doubled his tally for the night less than a minute into the second half, connecting with a cross from Thomas Mueller.

Mueller failed to score but also set up goals for Lahm in the 66th and Ribery in the 73rd. Lahm’s shot bounced in off the post, while Ribery drove under the crossbar from near the penalty sport.

Lewandowski completed his hat trick from a penalty in the 77th.

“We played very well, we played our attacking game and we have the quality to dominate,” Lewandowski said.

Mats Hummels, the central defender acquired from Borussia Dortmund, had a successful debut in his return to Munich, where he began his career.

“We had the game under control, it was a perfect start,” Hummels said.

Bremen, who were also eliminated from the German Cup last week by lower-tier opposition, hardly produced any notable opposition.

“We were too scared to play football tonight,” captain Clemens Fritz said.