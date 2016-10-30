Bangladesh recover in 2nd test, lead England by 128

Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Imrul Kayes hit 59 not out as Bangladesh reached 152-3 Saturday, gaining a useful 128-run lead against England at stumps on the second day of the second test.

Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent 40 before England made inroads with two quick wickets, leaving Bangladesh on 66-2.

Kayes and Mahmudullah combined for 86 runs and appeared to take firm control. But Mahmudullah played a reckless shot against the last ball of the day to be dismissed for 47.

Zafar Ansari took 2-33 on his England test debut.

Earlier, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid combined for 99 runs as England were all out for 244 in their first innings, taking a 24-run lead after Bangladesh’s 220.

“I think it’s evenly balanced, I think us getting a lead was quite crucial,” Woakes said. “We’re really pleased from that point of view. It would have been nice to have got a couple more wickets tonight and maybe for less runs but it is what it is and that wicket at the end probably gives us a little bit of confidence going into tomorrow.”

Mehedi Hasan claimed 6-82 for Bangladesh, his second six-for in as many tests.

“Hopefully our batsmen put a good total on the board and then we spinners are able to do the rest,” Mehedi said.