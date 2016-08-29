Australia win 3rd ODI vs. Sri Lanka, lead series 2-1

Dambulla, Sri Lanka (AP) — George Bailey hit 70 and shared two crucial partnerships to help Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in their third one-day international on Sunday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Sri Lanka batted after winning the toss and were bowled out for 226 in the final over. Dinesh Chandimal hit his fourth one-day century and held the Sri Lankan innings together amid a flurry of wickets.

Australia faced some early setbacks in the run chase, losing three wickets for 44 runs.

But Bailey shared 62 for the fourth wicket with Travis Head (36) and 81 for the fifth wicket with Matthew Wade (42) to steer the tourists to win.

Australia slumped from 187-4 to 222-8 before the tailenders took their team over the line.

Bailey was named man of the match.

David Warner led Australia for the first time with Steve Smith having gone home to rest. But Warner’s poor form continued as he was brilliantly caught by Tillakaratne Dilshan at point for 10 runs with Australia’s total on 31.

Aron Finch hit a six and three boundaries in a promising 30 before being ruled out lbw. Finch was hit on the pad while playing forward to left-arm spinner Amila Aponso and walked away without calling for a review after consulting his partner Shaun Marsh. However television replays showed the ball would have missed the stumps.

Marsh was out cheaply to a diving catch from Chandimal to leave Australia 44 for three.

Bailey and Head’s partnership ended when Head tried to cut a slider from off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and was bowled. Bailey’s next pairing finished when Wade was stumped by Kusal Perera off Dilruwan Perera.

After three quick wickets, Sri Lanka had hopes of a winning send off to Dilshan, who was ending his ODI career. But the tail-enders prevented any upset.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews, Aponso and Dilruwan Perera all took two wickets each.

“To be brutally honest, we should have probably won that five wickets down,” Australian captain Warner said. “For us, our top order probably hasn’t been going as well as I would have liked. I put my hand up as well – I haven’t been in the form I would have liked.

“We should have got big partnerships earlier in the innings, we have not done that so far. But good to cross the line 2-1.”

Mathews said his team was 20-30 runs short.

“Bit disappointing, because we have so many bowlers who can bat. But unfortunately, we didn’t end up having a partner for Chandimal,” Mathews said.

And he added: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t give Dilshan a good farewell.”

Earlier, Chandimal held Sri Lanka’s innings together, helping his team to a modest 226.

Coming in to bat when Sri Lanka were 23 for two, Chandimal hit seven boundaries in his 130-ball innings of 102 before being out as the last batsman with four deliveries left in the innings.

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, while fast bowlers John Hastings, Mitchell Starc and James Faulkner took two each.

The fourth match will also be played in Dambulla, on Wednesday.