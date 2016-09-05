Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, win ODI series 4-1

Pallekele, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain David Warner became the first Australian to hit a one-day international century in Sri Lanka as he led his team to a five-wicket victory Sunday — with 42 balls remaining — and a 4-1 win in the series.

Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss and were bowled out for 195 in 40.2 overs.

Australia were at 25-2 in their chase but Warner held the innings together, sharing 132 runs for the third wicket with George Bailey, who made 44.

Australia reached 199-5 at the end of the 43rd over with a boundary from John Hastings.

“Good to get a milestone but the credit goes to our bowlers,” Warner said. “It was always going to be a challenge coming here and facing that new ball … (Bailey) has been a rock in the middle allowing us to bat around him.”

Bailey was named player of the series with 270 runs in five matches with an average of 67.5.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers started aggressively, and spinner Dilruwan Perera struck in the fourth over, having Matthew Wade (3) caught behind with the total on 11.

Usman Khawaja (6) failed again when he tried to play Dilruwan Perera against the turn and skied the ball for a catch to Danushka Gunathilaka.

But Warner and Bailey weathered the difficult period, taking time to adjust to the pitch before opening up to score runs.

Their partnership took 161 deliveries before Bailey was out in the 33rd over, trapped lbw by Dilruwan Perera.

Warner’s 106 off 126 balls was a return to form for the captain — after just 38 runs in the last four games. He was caught and bowled by off spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

Dilruwan Perera returned 3-51.

Sri Lanka stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal blamed poor batting for the defeat.

“We are really disappointed with the batting unit throughout the series,” Chandimal said. “With experienced guys we have good youngsters, but they have to learn if they get a start they have to bat longer. It makes it easier for others.”

Earlier, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-40 while spinners Travis Head and Adam Zampa took two wickets each to help Australia dismiss Sri Lanka with more than nine overs remaining.