Australia admit ball tampering vs South Africa in 3rd test

Cape Town, South Africa (AP) — Despite Australia’s attempts to cheat by tampering with the ball, South Africa increased their lead and stranglehold on the third test at Newlands on day three Saturday.

Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers made half-centuries to help South Africa increase their lead to 294 runs with five second-innings wickets in hand.

But that became a footnote after Australian captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted at the post-day news conference to being part of a plan to ball tamper using sticky tape and some dirt in an attempt to get back in the match.

“We thought it was a possible way to get an advantage, obviously it didn’t work,” Smith said. “It was a poor choice and I deeply regret our actions.”

Smith and the Australians had little choice but to come clean as Bancroft’s botched attempts to change the condition of the ball, and then hide the offending piece of tape in his trousers, were caught and broadcast on the big screen at the ground in Cape Town and on televisions across the world.

“I’m accountable for my actions,” opening batsman Bancroft said. “Like the captain said, I’m not proud of what’s happened and I’ve got to live with the consequences and live with the damage to my reputation.”

In the cricketing action, which has constantly been overtaken by controversy in this series, Markram was out just before the tea break — and soon after Bancroft’s ball tampering — for 84.

De Villiers was 51 not out as South Africa ended the third day on 238-5 in their second innings. The home team’s lead was approaching the significant marker of 300, which would make it hugely difficult for Australia.

The winner in Cape Town can’t lose the four-test series, which is tied 1-1, and Smith suggested that desperation was a reason that contributed to him and other unnamed senior players hatching the plan to cheat during the lunch break. Bancroft was chosen as the man to carry out the tampering.

Bancroft was charged by match officials for ball tampering and there ought to be more trouble ahead for Smith and other players.

The incident was the latest in a string of contentious moments throughout the series, which has included near-brawls between players off the field, disciplinary hearings and bans for on-field misbehavior, and an official complaint from the Australia team over what coach Darren Lehmann referred to as “disgraceful” abuse by home fans at Newlands over the first two days of this test.

Cricket South Africa ordered an increased security presence in the crowd on Saturday. That included police officers.

Earlier, in action on the field, South Africa wrapped up Australia’s first innings for 255 as Kagiso Rabada took the one wicket that South Africa needed, removing Josh Hazlewood with an edge to Hashim Amla at slip. Rabada finished with four wickets, as did fellow pace bowler Morne Morkel.

Tim Paine was 34 not out for Australia who resumed on 245-9.

It gave South Africa a 56-run first-innings lead, which the home team took to nearly 300 by the end of the day.

Markram made his 84 from 145 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. At the crease when the tampering took place, Markram said he didn’t see much.

“Look, I mean I was busy batting at the time. Obviously in my own bubble,” Markram said. “We’ll let the match officials and the ICC take it further.”

The International Cricket Council is set to take it further on Sunday, armed with the Smith-Bancroft confession and reels of video showing the offence.

Along with Markram, de Villiers hit his 51 off a watchful 103 balls, despite starting his innings with a six.

To make matters worse for Australia — if it could get worse after the tampering — Markram was dropped on 0 off the fourth ball of the innings, when Usman Khawaja spilled a catch at gully that could have really put the pressure on South Africa and given Australia a way back into the test.