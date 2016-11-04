Australia 105 for no loss in reply to South Africa’s 242

Perth, Australia (AP) — Led by swing bowler Mitchell Starc, Australia dismissed South Africa for 242 and took control of the first test at the WACA on Thursday.

In reply, Australia got to 105 for no loss with openers David Warner and Shaun Marsh unbeaten on 73 and 29 runs, respectively. Warner raced to his 50 off only 39 balls, punishing the South African new ball attack with a six and 10 boundaries.

Starc grabbed 4-71 and Josh Hazlewood 3-73 as South Africa struggled all day after winning the toss and batting first.

Half centuries by Temba Bavuma (51) and Quinton de Kock (84) saved face for the tourists after the innings had nose-dived to 32-4, and then 81-5 soon after the lunch break.

The pair batted defiantly against the Australian quicks in a 71-run sixth wicket partnership before Bavuma fell to a brilliant catch at the wicket.

De Kock was the mainstay of the South African innings and was finally dismissed when he mistimed a pull to give Hazlewood his third wicket. He batted for 2½ hours and hit a six and 11 fours off 101 balls.