Ashwin spoils Jennings debut ton with 3-wicket burst

Mumbai, India (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin poured cold water on Keaton Jennings’ debut for England on Thursday, taking 3 wickets for 9 runs after tea to reduce the tourists to 288-5 on day one of the fourth test in Mumbai.

At stumps, Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 25 runs, while Jos Buttler was batting on 18 not out, with Ashwin finishing the day with 4-75.

His persistent spin allowed India to claw their way back after being forced onto the back foot by a maiden test hundred from debutant opener Keaton Jennings.

The South Africa-born Jennings scored 112 runs, facing 219 balls, including 13 fours. He put on 99 runs with skipper Alastair Cook (46) for the opening wicket and another 94 runs for the third wicket with Moeen Ali. These two partnerships defined England’s innings before a late collapse.

Before he had even scored, Jennings was dropped at gully off Umesh Yadav (0-36) in the fourth over, with Karun Nair failing to hold on to a tough chance to his left. He also survived an lbw appeal off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-38), with the DRS review going in the batsman’s favour.

“It was a dream come true. It felt surreal that the hundred came on debut,” said the Durham opener, who was top scorer in the English county championship last season.

“I rode my luck a little bit, when the catch was dropped. Thankfully it went out of the fielder’s hand. Then again the umpire’s call went in my favour. Sometimes you get some luck and you ride it,” said Jennings, who played for South Africa Under 19s and is the son of former South Africa coach Ray Jennings.

England scored quickly in the morning and post-tea sessions. Cook was out stumped – only the fourth time in his test career – off Ravindra Jadeja (1-60) just before lunch.

After lunch, England lost Joe Root (21) who was caught at slip off Ashwin. Jennings then reached his maiden hundred off 186 balls, with a reverse sweep off Jayant Yadav (0-78) just before teatime.

“He has a tendency to nick the ball to slips,” said Ashwin about Root’s dismissal. “I thought that dismissal out in my head.”

“The last time we played England here, the pitch eased out on days two and three. I am seeing similar signs here again. We would have been happier with one more wicket tonight. Tomorrow we will look to get a couple quick wickets and stall their innings,” he added.

Post tea, Ali was aggressive on the bowling and cut loose to reach his ninth test half-century off 102 balls. In all, he hit four fours and a six as well.

But then, in the 71st over, he was out to an impulsive sweep shot off Ashwin, and was caught at midwicket.

Ashwin inflicted a double blow on England as Jennings was caught at gully two balls later, with Cheteshwar Pujara taking a sharp low catch to dismiss the debutant centurion.

The off-spinner was near unplayable in his eight-over spell early in the last session. Stokes survived somehow, but Jonny Bairstow (14) was caught sweeping to square leg as he tried to break the shackles.

“It started turning a bit more after lunch. Then it started turning quite nicely in the last session. It was disappointing losing back-to-back wickets. It makes our first innings more critical. Hopefully these two batsmen can go out tomorrow, bat for the next two sessions, and make a really strong position for us. Then we can think of putting India under pressure,” said Jennings.

England collapsed from 230-2 to 249-5. Stokes and Buttler then added 39 runs for the sixth wicket to stem the flow of wickets.

An odd incident happened during the post lunch session, as a throw from the outfield hit umpire Paul Reiffel on the head. He was standing at square leg at that time, and went off the field.

Marais Erasmus came on as a substitute, while C Shamsuddin took on TV umpiring duties.

Reiffel, a former Australia pace bowler, later underwent a scan which didn’t reveal anything worrisome. The former Australian cricketer then spent the day resting and is expected to take the field on day two.