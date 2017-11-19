Arsenal overwhelm Tottenham, Man City keep up title charge

London (AP) — Arsenal chipped away at Tottenham’s recent north London supremacy with a derby victory.

Catching the Manchester City juggernaut, though, is looking harder by the week in the English Premier League.

Manchester United are trying, coming from behind against Newcastle on Saturday to produce a 4-1 victory featuring Paul Pogba scoring on his return after two months on the sidelines.

The last unbeaten team, City remain eight points clear of United after swatting aside Leicester 2-0 with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

Tottenham slipped 11 points behind the leaders in fourth after a six-match unbeaten run against Arsenal ended with a 2-0 loss. Arsenal are now only a point behind Tottenham, behind Liverpool on goal difference after Mohamed Salah netted twice in a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Eden Hazard was also at the double for Chelsea in a 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion that kept the champions a point behind United. The result could further imperil the job security of West Brom manager Tony Pulis.

Paul Clement’s future at Swansea also looks less certain after a 2-0 loss at Burnley left the south Wales club three points off the bottom. Everton, who are still trying to hire a successor for Ronald Koeman, came back twice to draw at bottom-place Crystal Palace 2-2.

Callum Wilson became the first English hat-trick scorer this season as Bournemouth beat Huddersfield 4-0, and coped with 10 men for half the game after Simon Francis saw red.