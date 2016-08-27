Agnieszka Radwanska advances to New Haven final

New Haven, Conn. (AP) — Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska breezed through her Connecticut Open semifinal Friday, routing two-time defending champion Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-1.

Radwanska, who will be seeded fourth next week in the U.S. Open, was never challenged. The Polish star won the first five games of the first set and the first four in the second against her Czech opponent.

The 27-year-old will be looking for her second title of the year after winning the Shenzhen Open in China in January.

She will face the Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the final.

Svitolina beat Sweden’s Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-2.

That match began with three consecutive service breaks before the 21-year-old Svitolina found her touch and took control. Svitolina, who beat Serena Williams in the Olympics, is 4-0 in WTA finals, but this will be her first in a Premier event.