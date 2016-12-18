5th test: Openers give India solid start after England’s 477

Chennai, India (AP) — Lokesh Rahul and Parthiv Patel gave India a solid start at 60-0 in the fifth test on Saturday after finally dismissing England for 477, with Liam Dawson scoring an unbeaten 66 on his test debut.

At stumps on day two, Rahul was unbeaten on 30 and Patel on 28, after 20 overs. India trail England by 417 runs.

Opener Murali Vijay bruised his left shoulder while fielding and went off the field as a precaution. Wicketkeeper-batsman Patel was promoted in the batting order and his 50-run partnership with Rahul came off 98 balls.

“It has only been two days. There is still a lot of cricket to be played in this series,” said India’s Umesh Yadav. “It is important for us to make runs and then try to get them out quickly in the second innings.”

England’s first innings ended after tea, with the 26-year-old Liam Dawson scoring an unbeaten 66 on his test debut. He faced 148 balls, and hit five fours and a six.

England resumed at a strongly positioned 284-4 but Ravichandran Ashwin (1-151) removed Ben Stokes in the first over of the day, with the dangerous left-hander caught behind for six.

Ishant Sharma (2-42) then trapped Jos Buttler (5) leg before wicket, after he had just survived a DRS review also for lbw.

England needed overnight centurion Moeen Ali to carry on and help build a sizeable first innings total for the tourists, but he was bombarded with short bowling from India’s pacers.

The ploy to tempt Ali into a rash stroke worked perfectly, as Ali pulled Yadav’s delivery in the 104th over, only to be caught by Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket. Ali’s 146 came from 262 balls, and he hit 13 fours as well as a six in his second century of the series.

Dawson and Adil Rashid (60) then put on 108 runs for the eighth wicket as England frustrated the hosts.

Rashid reached his second test half-century off 141 balls. In all, he faced 155 balls and hit eight boundaries.

He was eventually caught behind off Yadav (2-73), who was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers in the hot Chennai sun.

“Pace has always been my strength. Nowadays I am trying to control my line and length more. It is about experience and the more matches I play, the better I will get,” Yadav said.

After tea, Stuart Broad (19) was run out via Rahul’s throw from the deep. Continuing his fighting innings Dawson added another 22 runs for the 10th wicket with Jake Ball (12).

“It’s a pretty good wicket. There isn’t huge amount of spin, and there hasn’t been much pace in it for the seamers,” Dawson said. “So tomorrow is going to be hard work for us but, if we keep going all day and keep trying to take wickets, then we can take wickets.”

England’s innings came to an end in the 158th over, when Amit Mishra (1-87) bowled Ball.

Jadeja finished with 3-106.