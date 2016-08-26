3-time champ Lydia Ko shot behind Stephanie Meadow in Canada

Priddis, Alberta (AP) — Three-time champion Lydia Ko was back on the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open leaderboard Thursday. Canadian star Brooke Henderson had a lot of catching up to do in the lightning-delayed first round.

The top-ranked Ko shot a 5-under 67 at Priddis Greens in the round delayed for nearly three hours, leaving her a stroke behind leader Stephanie Meadow. The 18-year-old Henderson was even par through five holes with less than two hours of daylight left.

Ko has won the event three of the last four years, the first two as an amateur. The 19-year-old New Zealander has four LPGA Tour victories this season, winning the ANA Inspiration for her second major title.

Meadow, the 24-year-old former Alabama player from Northern Ireland, birdied the final two holes, closing with a 20-footer on the par-4 ninth. South Korea’s Mirim Lee and Mi Jung Hur matched Ko at 67.