11-minute hat trick for Lukaku; Everton beat Sunderland 3-0

Sunderland, England (AP) — Romelu Lukaku fired an 11-minute hat trick to end his 11-game Premier League scoring drought in style as Everton beat Sunderland 3-0 on Monday.

The Belgium striker struck with 60th and 68th-minute headers and then completed his hat trick with 19 minutes remaining at the Stadium of Light to condemn former Toffees boss David Moyes to a third defeat in four matches this season.

Sunderland might have taken a 10th-minute lead when Adnan Januzaj’s shot was blocked and looped perfectly into the path of Jermain Defoe, who sent his first-time volley over the bar.

Lukaku broke through for Everton when Idrissa Gueye crossed from the right and he rose unopposed to head past Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Belgian rattled the crossbar after turning smartly four minutes later, but made sure of victory when summer signing Yannick Bolasie picked him out unmarked at the far post.

The home side’s misery was complete in the 71st when Lukaku helped himself to a third after Kevin Mirallas had played him through on Pickford.

Revitalized under Ronald Koeman, unbeaten Everton have 10 points, the same as second-placed Chelsea.

Sunderland are 19th with a single point.