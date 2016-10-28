Woman rams squad car while taking topless selfie

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student who rear-ended a squad car told an officer she was taking a topless selfie.

Miranda Kay Rader posted $200 bond after she was charged with drunken driving and possessing alcohol as a minor.

A police report says an officer was checking a reported disturbance when he heard brakes squeal and an SUV slam into the patrol car behind him. Rader told the officer she was taking a topless selfie of herself to Snapchat to her boyfriend.

Police say an open bottle of wine was in her console cup holder.

