Winners of London’s 2017 Olivier stage awards

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2017 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
New Musical: “Groundhog Day”
New Comedy: “Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour”
Entertainment and Family Show: “The Red Shoes”
Revival: “Yerma”
Musical Revival: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
Actress-Play: Billie Piper, “Yerma”
Actor-Play: Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Actress-Musical: Amber Riley, “Dreamgirls”
Actor-Musical: Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day”
Supporting Actor-Play: Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Supporting Actress-Play: Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Supporting Actress-Musical: Rebecca Trehearn, “Show Boat”
Supporting Actor-Musical: Adam J. Bernard, “Dreamgirls”
Director: John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Theater Choreography: Matthew Bourne, “The Red Shoes”
Outstanding Achievement in Music: The child musicians of “School of Rock the Musical”
New Opera Production: “Akhnaten,” English National Opera
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Conductor Mark Wigglesworth
New Dance Production: “Betroffenheit”
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: English National Ballet for “Giselle” and “She Said”
Set Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Lighting Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Sound Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Costume Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Rotterdam” at Trafalgar Studios 2
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.