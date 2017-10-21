Wild boars rampage through German town, injure at least 4

Berlin (AP) — Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the northern German town of Heide.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult boars appeared early Friday and aggressively attacked pedestrians. Public broadcaster NDR reported that a man had a finger partially bitten off.

Police said one of the boars was shot and killed outside a bank, but the other is still on the run.

Heide is 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Hamburg, near Germany’s North Sea coast and the border with Denmark.