Violence in southern India as top court orders water sharing

New Delhi (AP) — India’s top court on Monday ordered the southern state of Karnataka to release water from a disputed river to neighboring Tamil Nadu after arson, looting and vandalism erupted in both states over water sharing.

The Press Trust of India news agency said police gunfire killed one protester and wounded another in India’s information technology hub of Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka state, where rampaging mobs set fire to dozens of buses, trucks and cars and attacked shops and businesses.

Two protesters were brought to a multi-speciality hospital, but one of them died, PTI quoted Giridhar, the hospital’s managing director as saying. Giridhar uses one name.

Police did not confirm that a protester had been shot to death by police.

Television images showed dozens of buses with Tamil Nadu state license plates burning in a private transport company depot in Bangalore. The company’s managing director, Rajesh Natarajan, said nearly 40 buses were burned or damaged, PTI reported.

The Cauvery River, which originates in Karnataka and flows into Tamil Nadu, has been the source of a bitter water dispute for decades. Karnataka officials told the court that the state did not have enough water reserves to share.

Earlier Monday, protesters in Tamil Nadu vandalized a hotel in the city of Chennai owned by people from Karnataka, triggering violent protests in both states.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) for 10 days to Tamil Nadu, a move that led to protests by Karnataka farmers, who say they have no water for their fields.

The Karnataka government then appealed the ruling to the top court, which reduced the daily supply to Tamil Nadu.

Police in Bangalore passed prohibitory orders preventing the gathering of more than five people after angry mobs smashed the windows of several buses from Tamil Nadu and attacked bus drivers.

Many schools in Bangalore were closed Monday. Offices were closed and shop owners pulled down shutters as groups of young men wandered the streets attacking properties owned by people from Tamil Nadu.

In the city of Mandya, 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Bangalore, protesters set fire to trucks and buses bearing Tamil Nadu license plates. In the nearby city of Mysore, several vehicles were set ablaze and mobs of young men roamed the streets wielding iron rods, smashing windows of shops owned by people from Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka authorities have stopped bus services to Tamil Nadu for an unspecified period of time to prevent passengers from being attacked.

Farmers in India are largely dependent on monsoon rains and rivers to irrigate their crops. But with successive poor monsoons, rivers and reservoirs have been running dry and farmers in many places have been forced to reduce the number of crops they grow.