Vietnam suspends air controller for sleeping on duty

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s aviation authority has suspended three air traffic controllers, including one who fell asleep while on duty, for causing delays for two flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said in a statement on its website late Tuesday that it had recommended that the sleeping controller and one other controller also be fined.

The online Dan Tri newspaper reported that the crews on two flights — one departing and one arriving — could not contact the air traffic control at Cat Bi airport in northern city of Hai Phong for 33 minutes on March 9.

The newspaper said one controller was absent while the main air traffic controller was sleeping. A technician was also suspended.

The flights were eventually able to depart and land successfully.

