UN says 2017 must be a year of decisions for chaotic Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya said Wednesday that 2017 must be “a year of decisions” for the politically fractured North African nation — first and foremost to get parliament’s approval of the national unity government and form a strong army and national police force.

Martin Kobler told the U.N. Security Council that decisions also have to be made on how best to use revenue from Libya’s oil production, which has increased to over 700,000 barrels a day, as well as gas exports to end the country’s “dire humanitarian situation” and help all Libyans.

The overthrow of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 has spawned chaos in Libya. The power and security vacuum turned the country into a breeding ground for militias and militants, including the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida affiliates. It has also made Libya a gateway for thousands of migrants from Africa and elsewhere seeking to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

Since 2014, Libya has been split between rival governments and parliaments based in the western and eastern regions, each backed by different militias and tribes. A U.N.-brokered deal in December 2015 to create a unity government has failed because the U.N.-backed government now in the capital, Tripoli, has been unable to win the endorsement of Libya’s internationally recognized Parliament in Tobruk, which is a prerequisite to assume power.

Kobler said that limited amendments to the 2015 deal should be agreed to in an orderly process, but that they should be “done fast” to enable Parliament to endorse the Government of National Accord.

Under the deal, a Presidency Council and power-sharing government was to heal Libya’s rift and lead the country to new elections. But Parliament objected to a key article that would give the council control over the army, effectively squeezing out Gen. Khalifa Hifter, who commands the Libyan National Army and who dominates the east from the country’s second-largest city, Benghazi.

Kobler said he is “confident that a format will be found in the next weeks” to decide on recommendations for the supreme commander of the army, the chain of command in the army “and, in particular, the role of General Hifter,” and the future role and composition of the Presidency Council.

“General Hifter must have a role in the chain of command in the army and we encourage talks (where) Libyans sit together in order to build up a Libyan united army on the basis of what they have already,” Kobler said, adding that Hifter fought bravely in Benghazi “against the terrorists.”

The U.N. envoy said two things have happened in the past two months which give him hope that key decisions will be made.

There is a “growing consensus and convergence of views among the Libyans themselves, both in the east and the west and the south,” that the 2015 agreement should be amended, and there is an international and regional consensus now to promote the political process and try to end the political deadlock, he said.

Asked whether it was too risky to try to amend the agreement, Kobler said: “It’s also a risk to leave the agreement as it is because it just doesn’t work.”

The Security Council issued a statement recognizing “a growing concern among Libyans for a more inclusive political settlement within the framework of the (2015) Libyan Political Agreement” and welcoming the regional and international support “in convening Libyan owned political talks to achieve that.”

