UN is getting a museum on the Internet and on the ground

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is getting a museum — on the Internet, in a headquarters to be built in Copenhagen, and in other locations around the world yet to be announced.

The establishment of the “Museum for the United Nations – UN Live” was announced on Monday, the 71st birthday of the world body.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the announcement saying the museum will make the U.N.’s work accessible to a broader global public and build support for the new U.N. goals for 2030 “and our efforts to build a better shared future for all.”

The museum will be operated by an independent, non-profit organization incorporated under Danish law, with support from the United Nations. Its first public events are planned for 2017.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.