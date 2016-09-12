UK minister: Britons may need visas to visit EU after Brexit

London (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister says U.K. citizens may have to pay for visas to visit European Union nations after the country leaves the bloc.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said that would not be desirable, “but we don’t rule it out.”

Rudd told the BBC on Sunday that Britain would get the best deal it could from the EU, but it would be a “two-way negotiation.”

The EU’s Schengen zone — which includes most nations in the bloc — is considering an electronic travel authorization system similar to one the U.S. uses for visitors from selected countries.

Visitors from outside the EU would have to apply online and pay a fee before traveling.

Labour Party immigration spokesman Andy Burnham says Rudd’s comments “will not have reassured ordinary families about the cost of Brexit.”