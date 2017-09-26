Uber CEO apologizes to London users for company’s mistakes

London (AP) — The new CEO of Uber offered contrition for past mistakes on Monday, just days after London’s transport authority said it would scrap the company’s operating license.

Dara Khosrowshahi issued a letter to London’s Evening Standard newspaper acknowledging that the company “has got things wrong along the way” as it expanded. He confirmed the company will appeal the London decision but will do so “with the knowledge that we must also change.”

“We won’t be perfect, but we will listen to you; we will look to be long-term partners with the cities we serve; and we will run our business with humility, integrity and passion,” he wrote.

London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the apology and said he was pleased to see the company acknowledge the issues it faced in London.

“Even though there is a legal process in place, I have asked (Transport for London) to make themselves available to meet with him,” Khan said.

The city’s transportation agency said last week it would not renew Uber’s license when it expires Sept. 30, citing a lack of corporate responsibility and concern for public security.

The company has been subject to scandals over its management style from accusations of sexism to the illegal use of software to trick regulators. The regulator said it was not fit to keep operating in London, where it has 3.5 million passengers and 40,000 drivers.

Uber has long been a target of complaints from taxi drivers and companies. Cab drivers say Uber drivers don’t have to comply with the same licensing standards, giving the ride-hailing service an unfair advantage.

The apologetic letter comes after days of tense exchanges between Uber representatives and Khan, who said any operator of taxi services in the city “needs to play by the rules” and that people angry about the decision should blame the ride-hailing company.