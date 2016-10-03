Tesla’s 3Q deliveries more than double

NEW YORK (AP) — Electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc. says global deliveries of its cars more than doubled in the third quarter to 24,500 compared to a year ago.

The company said about 15,800 Model S and 8,700 Model X sport-utility vehicles were delivered to customers in the latest quarter. In addition, about 5,500 vehicles were in transit to customers, but they won’t be counted as deliveries until the fourth quarter.

The announcement was encouraging for the Palo Alto, California-based company, which has had a rocky couple of months. Tesla suffered a larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter. And, in June, the government began investigating Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system after a driver using the system died in a Florida crash. Tesla said last month it was making major improvements to its Autopilot system.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.