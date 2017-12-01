Storms leave 4 dead in Sri Lanka, fishermen among 23 missing

Colombo, Sri Lanka (AP) — Heavy rain and winds across Sri Lanka have left at least four people dead and 23 others missing, including more than a dozen fishermen, the government said Thursday.

The Disaster Management Center said up to 150 millimeters (6 inches) more rain could fall as a result of a deep depression centered 200 kilometers (125 miles) off the coast of the capital, Colombo.

It said the missing included 13 people aboard four fishing boats. The navy deployed rescuers to search for the fishermen.

Sri Lanka has suffered frequent natural calamities in recent years. More than 200 people were killed in mudslides and floods during monsoon rains in May.