Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of ’80s and ’90s, dies at 54

New Delhi (AP) — Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ’90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54.

The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday in Dubai due to cardiac arrest.

Her most famous films included “Mr. India,” in which she played a reporter, and “Chandni,” where she played a woman choosing between two loves. She played dual roles of a woman and her daughter in “Lamhe,” or “Moments” in 1991.

She stopped acting after her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor but made a well-received comeback in 2012 with “English Vinglish” about a woman learning English.

