Sprinter explores ways to mentor youth after daughter’ death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay says he will help explore ways to mentor youth in Lexington after the shooting death of his 15-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Gay said in a statement released Friday that he’s determined his daughter’s death won’t be “senseless. We must come together as a community to protect each other, giving our young people the tools they need to resolve their conflicts and lead successful lives — the kind that Trinity was well on her way to living.”

Witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles early Sunday. Trinity Gay was hit by a round.

Tyson Gay offers support so that the “spirit of Trinity will sprint on long after we say goodbye to her this weekend.”

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.