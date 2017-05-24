Search resumes for 7 missing after fatal bus plunge in India

By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers have resuming searching for seven people missing after a bus plunged into a river in mountainous northern India, killing at least 17 Hindu pilgrims.

Six people who were injured in the crash Tuesday were hospitalized.

Police officer Mahadev Uniyal said Wednesday that rescuers recovered 16 bodies and one person died in the hospital. The search had been halted overnight.

The bus plunged nearly 380 feet (150 meters) into a river in Uttarakhand state, nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of New Delhi. The cause wasn’t known.

Uttarakhand state is a popular summer vacation destination for tourists seeking to escape the torrid heat of India’s plains. It is also a religious pilgrimage site with four temple towns in the Garhwal Himalayan range.

More than 110,000 people are killed annually on India’s roads. Most crashes are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.