S Korea officials want woman at heart of scandal to testify

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean parliamentary committee on Wednesday ordered the jailed woman at the center of a scandal that threatens to bring down the president to attend a hearing investigating her alleged manipulation of government affairs.

The move at the beginning of a hearing Wednesday is the latest step in what appears to be the final days in power for President Park Geun-hye. She faces an impeachment vote Friday.

Lawmakers sent about 20 security officers with an order demanding that, Choi Soon-sil, who is accused of colluding with Park to control government affairs and extort companies, and 10 other witnesses attend the hearing.

Choi and the others could face jail or fines if they refuse. In past cases, witnesses who refused to attend hearings often were fined. Choi, now jailed at a detention center near Seoul, had earlier cited a panic disorder as the reason that she couldn’t testify on Wednesday, according one of the lawmakers at the hearing.

Choi and two of Park’s ex-presidential aides have been indicted. Fourteen people caught up in the scandal are at the hearing, including two of Choi’s former associates and ex-presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon.

If impeached, Park’s presidential powers will be suspended and the country’s Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to rule whether to formally unseat her.

On Tuesday, Park told ruling party leaders that she is willing to accept the outcome if she’s impeached and would make “every available effort” to prepare for a court process. The comments suggest Park is now bracing for a Constitutional Court procedure that would determine her fate, according to South Korean media reports.

