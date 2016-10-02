Prince William and Kate finish Canadian tour in Victoria, BC

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Prince William and Kate are bringing attention to social and mental health issues during the final day of their Canadian tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a statue in Victoria, British Columbia on Saturday that honors those who overcome challenges at the Cridge Centre for the Family, a non-profit that offers programs for people with brain injuries and victims of domestic violence and provides health care.

The British royals also sailed in Victoria’s inner harbor on board the tall ship Pacific Grace.

During their eight-day Canadian tour, the royal couple also visited Vancouver’s most impoverished neighborhood, participated in aboriginal ceremonies in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, and met residents of the small community of Carcross, Yukon.

Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 16 months, made two public appearances during the tour.