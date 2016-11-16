Prince William arrives in Vietnam for wildlife meeting

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has arrived on his first visit to Vietnam where he will take part in an international conference on illegal wildlife trade in the fight to protect elephants, rhinos and other endangered species from extinction.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of United for Wildlife, will meet Vietnamese Premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh today before attending the two-day conference starting Thursday in Hanoi.

The statement from the Prince’s office says he knows that the people of Vietnam share his concerns that the world has less than 25 years to save some of our most iconic species from extinction and that he believes Vietnam has an opportunity to be a leader in wildlife conservation.

