Prince Harry lands in Antigua to launch Caribbean trip

ST JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has launched a 14-day Caribbean tour, arriving at his first stop in Antigua aboard a commercial flight Sunday.

The prince is visiting the Caribbean representing Queen Elizabeth II in the year of her 90th birthday. The year also marks the 35th anniversary of independence for Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th anniversary for Barbados and for Guyana.

Antigua’s governor-general, Sir Rodney Williams, and other local leaders gave the prince a red-carpet welcome.

Harry is scheduled to visit charities and historic sites as well as hobnob with local celebrities and cultural figures.

Also on his trip are stops in Barbados, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Guyana.

