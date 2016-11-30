Pirelli launches covered-up 2017 calendar with top actresses

PARIS (AP) — Pirelli on Tuesday unveiled the 2017 edition of its famed calendar, which sees photographer Peter Lindbergh mature beyond snaps of semi-nude models and set his lens on Hollywood.

The calendar, entitled “Emotional” and launched in Paris, stars 14 Oscar-winning actresses featured in black-and-white close up, in clothed poses with invisible make-up.

The photos, while beautiful, show wrinkles, lines and imperfections.

It’s a dramatic move away from decades of risque shots that made the calendar, produced by the Italian tire manufacturer, one of the most recognizable in the world.

A roll call of A-listers including Charlotte Rampling, Uma Thurman, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Kate Winslet, Julianne Moore, Robin Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Rooney Mara, Zhang Ziyi and Jessica Chastain all agreed to go near-makeup-free for the grown-up shoots.

Speaking about his artistic choices, the German photographer said that he’s “not so fond of high heels and bikinis” and wanted to capture the nakedness in the soul of the calendars stars, not their bodies.

“In a time when women are represented in the media (as) perfection and truth, I thought it was important to remind people that there is a different beauty,” Lindbergh said.

Mirren, 71, noted that the calendar’s move toward less sexualized images of women — begun in last year’s edition by Annie Leibovitz — marks “undoubtedly a cultural shift, a real opening up and a big change.”

The 49-year-old Kidman added that the choice to forgo makeup and proudly look your age projects a good example of what natural beauty should be.

“(It shows that) the courage to be yourself is the epitome of confidence and power,” she said, adding that “my husband (singer Keith Urban) totally prefers me without makeup on.”

Thurman, with short swept-back dark hair, said that Lindbergh’s vision was “beautiful … wanting to free women from repressive and false standards.”

Kidman, Thurman, Mirren and Rampling joined other celebrities at the gala launch of the Pirelli 2017 calendar Tuesday evening at director Luc Besson’s Cite du Cinema in Saint Denis, one of Europe’s most important film studios.

