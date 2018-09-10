Obama to campaign for congressional candidates in California

Anaheim, Calif. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is in California to campaign for Democratic congressional candidates one day after issuing a stinging rebuke of his successor in the White House.

Obama is set to appear later Saturday at the Anaheim Convention Center in the heart of Orange County, a once-solid Republican stronghold that voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election that Donald Trump won.

Obama will share the billing with seven Democratic candidates in competitive U.S. House districts across California. Those races are considered crucial to the party’s efforts to retake control of the House from Republican. Four of those districts are at least partly in Orange County.

Obama issued a scorching critique of President Donald Trump on Friday in a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.