Notre Dame holds Mass for world’s attack victims

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils (all times local):

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has held a Mass dedicated to the victims of the suspected Islamic extremist attacks around Barcelona.

The service also honored victims of other attacks and natural disasters around the world this summer.

The archbhishop of Paris, Cardinal Andre Vingt-Trois, said in announcing Sunday’s gesture: “Unfortunately I know how much these murders can traumatize the whole population and that the presence of the church can help everyone to face this ordeal.”

Paris has been the target of repeated deadly attacks in recent years. At Notre Dame itself, an Algerian doctoral student tried to attack police with a hammer in June. There was an aborted attack last year near the cathedral by a suspected female extremist.

Thirty French citizens were among the 120 injured in the attacks in Barcelona and in nearby Cambrils that killed 14 people.

Fans and players have held a minute’s silence in homage to Spain’s extremist attack victims prior to a soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at Camp Nou stadium.

Before the minute was up, tens of thousands of fans broke into a massive round of applause and began shouting the chant “I’m Not Afraid” that has become a rallying cry in the days since the attacks.

Similar tributes were to be held at all Spanish league matches this weekend.

Extra security was in force in and around Camp Nou for the match.

Spanish police say they are trying to establish if a man found dead inside a car on the outskirts of Barcelona is another victim of the extremist attack in the city.

Senior regional police officer Josep Lluis Trapero said Sunday that investigators haven’t yet linked the man discovered inside a car that struck two officers at a police checkpoint to either the Las Ramblas van attack or its suspects.

Trapero says they are “working intensely on this inquiry.”

He says police fired on the car after it broke through the checkpoint within hours of the downtown attack Thursday. They initially thought they had killed the driver, but then discovered a dead person in the back seat.

An examination found no bullet wounds on the body, according to Trapero.

Trapero did not name the person found dead in the car nor say how he died.

He says a person was seen running near the vehicle and police are investigating whether this person was connected to the van attack.