Motorists, gawkers line up to see new bridge in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Motorists and gawkers jammed onto Scotland’s new bridge over the Firth of Forth, anxious to see the new expanse on its first full day of operation.

Cars began trying out the Queensferry Crossing beginning at 2 a.m. By rush hour Wednesday, delays in both directions hampered movement on the new 1.35 billion pound ($1.74 billion) bridge that links the Lothians and Fife. The bridge is 2,700 meters (8,858 feet) long.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown says travelers won’t miss the “absence of the ‘slap, slap, slap’ that you get on the existing bridge.”

The new crossing — the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world — will be closed again Friday so some 50,000 pedestrians can cross it over the weekend. Queen Elizabeth II will visit the new expanse on Monday.