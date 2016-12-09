Mexico finds 110 suffocating migrants in trailer after crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities say 110 migrants were found trapped and suffocating inside a freight trailer after the truck crashed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Officials say the cargo truck was apparently speeding when it hit another truck early Thursday on a highway near the city of Coatzacoalcos. The driver fled.

Mexico’s national immigration institute says the migrants were found packed and suffocating inside the trailer. Some were injured in the crash.

The agency says most of the migrants are from Central America and 48 of them are younger than 18.

The migrants told officials that they had boarded the truck in the neighboring state of Tabasco and were headed for the central state of Puebla.

