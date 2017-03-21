Martin McGuinness, Irish rebel turned politician, dies at 66

By AP
0
131

LONDON (AP) — Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army warlord who led his underground, paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, and was Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister for a decade in a power-sharing government, has died, his Sinn Fein party announced Tuesday on Twitter. He was 66.

The party said he died after a short illness.

This is a Monday, June 16, 2008 file photo of U.S. President George W. Bush, center, First Minister of Northern Ireland Peter Robinson, left, and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness, right, as they speak to reporters at Stormont Castle in Belfast. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
This is a Monday, June 16, 2008 file photo of U.S. President George W. Bush, center, First Minister of Northern Ireland Peter Robinson, left, and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness, right, as they speak to reporters at Stormont Castle in Belfast. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

McGuinness recently stepped down as deputy first minister of the Northern Ireland regional government, formed after the IRA ended its violent campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR