Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits central Oklahoma.

By The Associated Press

CUSHING, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has shaken central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake struck at 7:44 p.m. CST, with an epicenter located one mile west of Cushing, about 50 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The quake was felt as far away as Kansas City, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Cushing Police Department reported “quite of bit of damage” from the earthquake but details were not immediately available. The city has a population of about 7,900.

Cushing is home to the Cushing Tank Farm, a massive oil storage facility that’s billed as the world’s largest.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the northern part of Oklahoma last week, with an epicenter near Pawnee.

Scientists have linked Oklahoma’s sharp increase in earthquakes to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has shut down some disposal wells and ordered a reduction in the amount of wastewater disposed of in others.

